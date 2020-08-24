Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 3 Episode 10

Who died?

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10 left a lot of lives up in the air as the propety developers descended on John's ranch. 

Figures - Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10

With the family fighting people from every possible direction, it became clear that enemies had joined forces to enact a plan of attack against them. 

Meanwhile, Jamie was still reeling from not being a Dutton, and took hard and fast action. 

By the end, several lives were on the line. 

Monica: You like it, don't you?
Kayce: I like having somebody to fight for rather than something. When you fight for a thing, the thing doesn't care if you win or lose because the think ain't alive. But when you fight for people, they care.

Garrett: John Dutton may have raised you, but did he love you, son? Does he love you, now? He loves the goddamned ranch. That's all he ever loved. You standin' here in my yard tells me you already know that. I'm your family, son. I'm the only one you got.
Jamie: Everything that I worked for, everything that I thought I was, I'm going to lose. I was raised to run that ranch. I built it into what it is today.
Garrett: Then run it.
Jamie: It's not mine. It's not for sale, not that I could afford it.
Garrett: Hell, nobody can afford the Yellowstone. The Yellowstone ain't a ranch, it's am empire. Empires you take.
Jamie: I don't know how to do that.
Garrett: It's the simplest thing on earth. You kill the
Jamie: I'm not a killer.
Garrett: You never killed? Yeah, you've killed. Of course, you've killed. You're a Randall, and killin' is our only gift.

