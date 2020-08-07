Yellowstone: Wes Bentley Reacts to Jamie Bombshell

Yellowstone continued to hurl curveballs at viewers on Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 7.

Titled "The Beating," it delved deep into the character of Jamie.

Jamie learned that he is adopted, and was understandably blindsided by the development.

Jamie learned that he is adopted, and was understandably blindsided by the development.

He confronted his father John about it, and is now questioning his entire life.

The way in which he learned of the reveal was heartbreaking.

Jamie's biological mother was murdered by his father while he was just three months old.

But how will all of this impact Jamie going forward?

"I can't even describe all of the things that came up in doing the scene where he finds out who he is," the actor said on the latest episode of Yellowstone Behind the Story.

"It was like a strange combination of 'ah-hah!' and 'oh no' and 'oh my god.' That's who I am. And this realization is gonna bring out something, I think possibly awful because we've already seen the potential in Jamie's temper and anger."

It's certainly an exciting direction for Yellowstone to travel, and one that will have severe ramifications for everyone involved.

Jamie has proven to be crafty when he needs to be, and his resentment towards John is only going to intensify as he questions more and more about his formative years.

Jamie is also in a position of power in the narrative thanks to being Attorney General, but will he use that to help or hinder his father?

There are so many fresh and exciting storylines on Yellowstone Season 3 that we're worried about how all of this will be wrapped up in three episodes.

Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 8, airing Sunday on Paramount, is titled "I Killed a Man Today."

"Beth continues her battle with Willa Hayes and brings John a lucrative offer; Monica has a harrowing ordeal," reads the scarce logline.

Those loglines sure keep a lot of information so that people are surprised with the episodes.

Yellowstone recently dropped an explosive midseason trailer, and we should be getting some of the scenes from that on Sunday's episode.

