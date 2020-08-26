Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Teases Beth and Rip's Relationship

Yellowstone just left fans with a doozy of a cliffhanger that left the lives of multiple characters up in the air.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Beth and Rip have been one of the focal couples on the show.

But Yellowstone Season 3 Episode 10 left Beth's life in question.

While Yellowstone has been renewed for Season 4, the official cast has not been revealed, and there's a good chance it will be kept under wraps until the debut.

Rip actor Cole Hauser chatted with Esquire ahead of the finale airing, and felt like there was more to come for the lovers.

"I got to say–out of everybody, she's such a pleasure to work with. We have so much to do together," he explained to the outlet.

"Being able to act them with her is an honor. [Regarding Rip and Beth], absolutely. I think that world is starting to open up."

He continued, "That's absolutely something that could happen. You're going to see how it shakes out at the end, but... we'll see where Taylor takes us."

"I don't sit with him and say, 'Hey, by year seven, are we here or there?' That relationship, it could go many different ways, but I think it could go in the way of us being together."

Hauser went on to speak about how Rip and Beth's happily ever after could play out.

"[Rip's best case end] is with Beth, in a shack," he said.

"I think they're somewhere happy. It would be a real success story for both of them. Not just for Rip, because they'll have each other."

Will they actually get a happy ending?

Even if Beth pulls through, there's no telling what could happen in future seasons of the show.

What we do know is that Yellowstone Season 4 is confirmed, and it will all come down to what Taylor Sheridan has planned for the Paramount drama.

The recent finale also notched series highs, and became cable's biggest scripted series of the year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.