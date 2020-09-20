90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15 Review: Point of No Return

We knew it was coming, but we didn't expect it to be this dramatic.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15, COVID-19 finally caught up with Asuelu and Kalani, and their relationship was in tatters.

We'll start with them because it was a wild chain of events.

Is it the end for Asuelu and Kalani?

Just when they were in a good place, disaster struck.

Kalani and Asuelu were in good graces with Asuelu's family, and all seemed right in the world ... until COVID-19 hit.

Aseulu breaking quarantine rules is hardly surprising. If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? online, you know he's a child at heart.

Breaking the rules is one thing, but lying to his wife is another. Meeting with his friends to play contact sports, while a virus is raging across the globe is the dumbest thing he could have done.

What if Asuelu, god forbid, brought the virus into the household? Kalani's parents also live there, and we know the virus has a worse effect on the older generation.

Asuelu rarely apologizes, so he knew he messed up big time, but the damage was done.

Kalani's family do not like Asuelu because of the way he treats her, so they will be happy if the relationship is over.

Hopefully Kalani finds someone deserving of her love because her relationship has been one-sided since the jump.

A Happy Ending in Moldova?

After Charlie's outburst at the wedding, there should have been fireworks.

His rant was embarrassing, and he showed very little remorse for his actions, leading me to believe he's a sucky person.

The wedding was lavish, and for a second wedding, maybe a little too lavish, but he should have kept his mouth shut and had a private conversation with Chuck after the matter.

Andrei showed great restraint by not fighting with Charlie, proving that he is trying to be a better person, so that's something.

Charlie calling Andrei's friend a punk for telling him to calm down was another display of bad behavior.

At least Libby and Andrei had their first wedding.

Syngin and Tania for Life?

I rarely cover Syngin and Tania because their presence has been diminished, likely due to the negative fan reaction.

They are up there as my least favorite couple, largely because they are so mismatched. They do say that opposites attract, but these two consistently fight.

Tania gets a bad rap because people think she's controlling Syngin, but the way I see it is that she's trying to make Syngin into someone else.

Syngin has promised to change, but he continues to do the things he said he will stop. He's unhappy in the relationship, as evidenced by the way his parents wanted him to cut Tania loose.

They could see that he was a shell of his former self, and felt like something had to change.

Syngin choosing to stay with Tania was surprising, but they need to communicate their issues better if they stand a chance at being a couple.

Colt Tells Deb to Back the Eff Off

Deb has been the overbearing mother ever since her first appearance on 90 Day Fiance Season 6, so it was about time Colt told her to stay out of his relationships.

Deb wants to be close to her son at all times, not allowing him to build a connection in any of his relationships.

That's a big issue, and one that needs to be resolved if he stands a chance at making a relationship that isn't overshadowed by his mother.

Deb was stunned by Colt's admission, but it was needed to advance his journey. Colt really is one of the worst people to appear on the show.

Death Comes Knocking

Angela struggled to leave her mother and family behind to get married in Nigeria, but she managed to get the wedding completed.

Her mother's condition worsening was hardly surprising. In the earlier episodes, she looked sick, and it weighed heavily on Angela's mind.

The only silver lining for Angela here is that she got married and managed to return home to spend her mother's final few days alive by her side.

Angela would have been inconsolable if she didn't get back in time, and it helps matters that her mother got to see the photos of her daughter's wedding.

Understandably, Angela has a new outlook on life, and while she wants Michael in the United States, she's worried about the process not being as smooth as she would have liked.

There's still a lot to unpack with them, but for now, their relationship is probably the steadiest on the show.

"Point of No Return" was an exciting episode of this reality series, proving that despite some rough episodes, there is still some life left in it.

The key is the casting, and some of these couples are not worthy of being on TV screens.

What did you think of Asuelu and Kalani's temporary break? Do you think it will become permanent?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? continues Sundays on TLC.

