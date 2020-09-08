Star Trek Day 2020: Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer and a New Logo!

After promoting the multiverse out of Star Trek Day, it could have been an underwhelming event, but CBS All Access did not disappoint with the newest trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Discovery.

At the end of Star Trek: Discovery Season 2, the ship and crew made a one-way trip through time and space to keep the data Control needed to gain sentience out of its hands.

The finale left viewers behind with the crew of Pike's Enterprise, soon to be the focus of the forthcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The only hint of a successful mission was Burnham's promised signal to Spock, received in the last moments of the finale.

In the new trailer, we learn that the U.S.S. Discovery arrived 930 years in the future where life still exists, making their mission a success.

In the year 3188, Burnham's Red Angel suit is able to read life signs to her great joy.

As a crew, they must stand together despite being so far from everything they know and love.

Before the final stand against Control, Pike turned over the Discovery to the acting captain leadership of Saru. From what we see, he continues to guide and advise the crew in their new circumstances.

New to the cast is Book, played by David Ajala, who apparently has a cat named Grudge, and looks to fill in the romantic gap in Burnham's life (seriously, why?) left by Ash "Just-Go-Away" Tyler.

Book appears to be the character who helps acclimate our crew to their new circumstances.

From Book, we learn that the Federation collapsed after "The Burn," a cataclysmic event he describes as, "the day the galaxy took a hard left."

My thoughts here: Is it just a coincidence the day is called "The Burn," and our central character is BURNham?

The Star Trek: Short Treks have been hinting at the future of Discovery for years now.

Seriously, if you haven't watched them, you REALLY should. Specifically, the two most related to this new season.

Star Trek: Short Treks Season 1 introduced us to Craft on the episode "Calypso" while he sojourns on a sentient Discovery somewhere far in the future, having been abandoned by her crew and ordered to remain waiting for them.

Star Trek: Short Treks Season 2 gave us a beautifully animated telling of a myth from Burnham's childhood, casting Burnham in the titular role of "The Girl Who Made the Stars."

The best part of this trailer (and the best part of every Discovery episode IMHO) is Chief Engineer Jet Reno, who remains sardonic and blunt even at the end of time.

A VERY close second is as-yet-nameless dude with the sketchy mustache telling Emperor Georgiou that she has "no authority here."

My money's on her making her own authority. (Also, for those paying attention, she's expected to make the trip back in order to star in the Section 31 series in the works.)

New cast members, Blu del Barrio and Alexander Gray, are spotted in a brief moment of camaraderie.

Burnham's voiceover indicates a season full of new adventures.

"The Federation gave us the resources and the mandate to solve the biggest, most troublesome, problems in the galaxy. And I may question, and I may fear because the problem often seems insurmountable, but haven't we always risen to meet them?"

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on Thursday, October 15.

