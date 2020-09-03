The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Trailer is Here: Prepare for Lots of COVID-19 Drama!

The world may have been shutdown as a result of COVID-19, and thanks to reality TV being filmed way in advance, we're about to find out how it affected the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Bravo has dropped the official trailer for Season 15 (!) of the veteran reality series, and it's going to be a season like no other.

It features a Bravo producer asking Shannon Beador whether she is excited to start a new year in 2020.

Indeed, Shannon is excited, and why wouldn't she be?

She's in the best shape of her life, has a hot new man, and wants nothing but good vibes in her friend circle.

This is also Shannon's first season without the OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and her pal Tamra Judge, so this is her time to shine with the ladies.

But we know COVID-19 is a tough time for Shannon, because she revealed a few months ago that she and her daughters tested positive for the virus.

At one point in the trailer, she records herself, explaining on the phone to someone how she's angry with her kids.

Yes, Bravo wants to keep the show running throughout the pandemic, so it seems the housewives are forced to film themselves.

If you watch the Real Housewives of Orange County online, you know Shannon has weak lungs, so it's a big deal for her.

We also get to see Kelly filming for the show with new housewife, Elizabeth, and them noth getting reprimanded for not being six feet apart.

Kelly has stirred up a lot of controversy for her thoughts on the virus, and that's going to be problematic when the scenes hit the air.

There's one that shows her with a mask that clearly allows her tongue through the middle, so it's not exactly safe, no matter what she might try to say.

There is a lot of pre-COVID drama in the trailer, including Gina feeling like the ladies are singling her out for not having as much money as them.

It's exhausting.

But, feast your eyes on the full trailer below, and let us know in the comments if you'll be watching this new era of the show.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.