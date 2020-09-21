Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Online: Unhappy

Did Kalani end her relationship with Asuelu?

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 Episode 15, Kalani learned that Asuelu had been breaking quarantine rules to play volleyball.

Armed with all the facts, she confronted her husband.

Meanwhile, Angela rushed home after her wedding to be with her mother for her final days.

Elsewhere, things took a turn for Syngin and Tania while they were trying to leave South Africa.

Was their relationship in a better place?

