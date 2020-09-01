Watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Deavan leave Korea behind?

Her mother did not want to leave the country on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 14 when it became clear there was still some tension between her and Jihoon.

Meanwhile, Kenneth and Armando had to face up to the fact that not everyone was going to accept them for who they are.

Elsewhere, Sumit decided it was time to learn more about his parents and how they were treating his wife-to-be.

Use the video above to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.