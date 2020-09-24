Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 11

Did Karen finally trust Miles?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 11, Karen had an epiphany about her relationship.

Did it spell good or bad news?

Meanwhile, Olivia and Brett talked with Dr. Vivian about how Olivia did not want to be affectionate.

Elsewhere, Amelia and Bennett took part in an intimacy exercise, but it seemed to highlight an issue in their relationship.

