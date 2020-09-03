Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 8

at .

Did Amelia relocate?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8, Bennett's sister aired her frustration to everyone about Amelia possibly relocating. 

Loving Miles - Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8

What did it mean for the marriage that had just kicked off?

Meanwhile, Miles and Karen, despite just getting married, had trouble connecting with each other. 

What did they do to bring the spark back?

Elsewhere, Olivia and Brett had to overcome their financial issues. 

Watch Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8 Online

Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 8

