Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Tariq get the money together for his mother's mounting legal defense?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 3, Tasha worried about her future as her financial outlook worsened. 

Visiting Hours - Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 3

With their backs against the wall, the mother and son had to scheme to get their foot in the door somewhere they never thought they would ask for help. 

Meanwhile, Cane grew frustrated because of the simmering tensions about his work. 

Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

It's not the truth that matters. It's what we can sell to a jury.

Davis [to Tasha]

Davis: I'm not gonna allow you to let me go out there with my ass hanging out again, Tasha! You need to stop lying to us right now.
Tasha: I'm not lying. And Saxe knows damn well I didn't kill Terry Silver. Terry loved me. He wanted me to turn on Ghost. He was trying to save me, and Ghost killed him.

