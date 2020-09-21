Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Tariq get the money together for his mother's mounting legal defense?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 Episode 3, Tasha worried about her future as her financial outlook worsened.

With their backs against the wall, the mother and son had to scheme to get their foot in the door somewhere they never thought they would ask for help.

Meanwhile, Cane grew frustrated because of the simmering tensions about his work.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.