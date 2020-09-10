Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Reunion 2

at .

Did Denise leave the series behind?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 19, the women continued to seek answers to some of the biggest arguments from the season. 

Things Get Tense - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna was put on blast for her treatment of someone who was supposed to be her best friend. 

What did Denise have to say as a parting shot?

Elsewhere, Kyle's icy demeanor was a big topic as the women said she wouldn't let them speak. 

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 19 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

33 Shamefully Addictive Reality Shows We Can't Stop Watching!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  2. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10
  3. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 19
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Reunion 2