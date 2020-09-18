Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Reunion 2

Did Leah ruin Ramona's party?

That's what was implied on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 23 as the two women continued their epic feud.

Meanwhile, Luann was asked about walking out of Ramona's home because of her bedroom being put in the lower level.

What did she have to say?

Elsewhere, Ramona was asked about the success of her business and got upset about it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.