What to Watch: Power Book II, The Duchess, L.A.'s Finest

TV is starting to slow down as the networks prepare for their pandemic-proof fall schedules.

But there are still offerings out there on cable and streaming.

We have some picks for you for the coming week. Check 'em out!

Sunday, September 6

8/7c Big Brother (CBS)

Christmas as Head of Household seemingly set the stage for another week of the majority alliance in power.

But three powers are up for grabs in the Big Brother basement, and they should shake the game up like never before.

How will it all play out?

9/8c Lovecraft County (HBO)

Leti's worst fears are seemingly confirmed when Christina shows up on her doorstep, forcing her to find out what Tic is up to.

Is he really preparing to leave town for Florida?

Meanwhile, the pages of the crucial text are up for grabs, but it puts lives on the line.

9/8c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

The first of the four Power spinoffs behings, and it picks up with Tariq attending college, while simultaneously trying to get his mother out of prison for the crime she did not commit.

As tensions mount, Tariq is forced to make a decision that could have an adverse effect on his life.

Will the sins of the father come out to play here?

Tuesday, September 8

10/9c Transplant (NBC)

Bash's job at York Memorial makes him think of the past, while he tries to save the lives of many.

The series premiere was good, but the second episode is where the series finds its footing.

Wednesday, September 9

8/7c LA's Finest (FOX)

Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union lead this solid Bad Boys spinoff that premiered a year ago on Spectrum.

It comes to FOX to help bridge the gap in the network's programming due to COVID-19.

8/7c The 100 (The CW)

We're officially in the home stretch, The 100 fans, and the anxiety is only going to continue to mount.

Clarke's in peril, but a last-minute plan could be the hail mary she needs to save everyone.

However, the red sun popped back up and threatened to derail everything.

9/8c The Real Housewives of Bevery Hills (Bravo)

If the first part of the reunion fell flat, then the second part should be good.

This is where the allegations from Brandi Glanville come to light, forcing Denise to answer what really happened.

Will Dorit and Garcelle continue to defend Denise, or will they change their minds about her?

Thursday, September 10

9/8c The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Tired of reunions carried out via Zoom?

The Real Housewives of New York City's latest reunion brings all of the housewives together, including Tinsley Mortimer, who exited midseason.

What will he feud with Dorinda look like when they meed in person?

Friday, September 11

The Duchess (Netflix)

Katherine Ryan leads her first scripted series in The Duchess, a comedy about a single mom trying to juggle her career, her relationship with her daughter, and a wild boyfriend.

But, she's also pondering getting pregnant with her ex.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.