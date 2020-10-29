Brave New World Canceled at Peacock

Brave New World is Peacock's first big miss.

The streamer has officially canceled its first scripted series after a single season.

A cancellation from a new service this early into its run is concerning, but it could signal that the interest in the series was so little to begin with.

Universal Cable Productions, however, is not ready to accept defeat and is actively searching for an international window for the series.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that it's unclear whether the series could be revived at Peacock if an international buyer steps into the ring.

The big budget series was always going to be a big swing, but it will look way more attractive to Peacock should some of the budget be offset by an international deal.

Then again, it could also return to one of the NBCUniversal-owned cable networks should it get a reprieve.

All nine episodes of Brave New World dropped in July as a launch title for the new streamer.

It has a 45 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning the response was less than enthusiastic from critics.

"There will not be season two of Brave New World on Peacock," Peacock said in a statement.

"David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future."

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), who escapes with them back to New London.

John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

