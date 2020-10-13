Conchata Ferrell Dies, Two and a Half Men's Berta, Dead at 77

TV veteran and three-time Emmy nominee Conchata Ferrell, has died.

She was 77.

Per Deadline, the actress passed away on Monday at California's Sherman Oaks Hospital.

Ferrell was hospitalized earlier this year, spending a month in intensive care.

She suffered a heart attack while in the hospital and was left unable to speak or communicate.

The hospitalization in May was in relation to a kidney infection she suffered last December.

Conchata is best known for her role as Berta on Two and a Half Men as housekeeper Berta.

The role was recurring at first, but she was promoted to series regular for Season 2 and remained with the series in a regular role until its conclusion.

Ferrell scored two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the CBS series.

She also appeared on TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Friends, Who's the Boss, and Night Court.

L.A.'s Law earned Ferrell a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992 for her work as Susan Bloom.

Her final TV role was Netflix's The Ranch.

On the big screen, Ferrell appeared in movies like Edward Scissorhands, Mr. Deeds, and Edward Scissorhands.

Ferrell was also a well-known stage actress, gaining success off-Broadway as an original member of the Circle Repertory Theatre.

“Conchata Ferrell was exactly the kind of artist for whom we created our theater – a deeply honest performer who would inspire our playwrights to create roles for her,” said Circle Rep’s founding artistic director, Marshall W. Mason.

“She was our first home-grown star.”

Born Conchata Galen Ferrell on March 28, 1943 in Charleston, West Virginia to Luther Martin Ferrell and Mescal Loraine (George) Ferrell, she went on to attend West Virginia University and Marshall University.

Ferrell graduated from Marshall with a degree in history education, and later taught acting for television at UCLA for several years.

She is survived by her husband Arnie Anderson and her daughter Samantha.

May she rest in peace.

Jon Cryer, who co-starred with Ferrell on Two and a Half Men paid tribute to the late star on social media.

“She was a beautiful human,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

"I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it," the actor added.

"I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called “Hot L Baltimore” before she finally got that I was serious."

"My Thoughts are with Arnie, Samantha, her family, and the many students whose lives she touched at UCLA. 2020 is just merciless," his post concluded.

