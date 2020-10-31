Sean Connery Dies; James Bond Star Was 90

Sir Sean Connery has died.

The family of the Scottish actor confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.

He was 90 years old.

Connery died in his sleep, while in the Bahamas, according to reports. It is understood that he had been sick for some time.

While best known for his turn as James Bond in the 007 movies, his acting career spanned decades and earned him a string of awards, including an Oscar, two Bafta awards, and three Golden Globes.

The Oscar win came in 1998 for a role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Rock.

Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000.

Early in his career, Connery was well-known in the UK, but his big break came when he landed the role of James Bond in 1962's Dr. No.

He also starred in sequels From Russia With Love, Gold Finger, and Thunderball, which propelled him to further success.

As an unknown out of the UK, Connery was paid just $30,000, but he went on to pick up a cool $400,000 for Alfred Hitchcock's Marnie, before getting around $750,000 a movie.

At age 17, Connery was in the Royal Navy, but he left three years later due to ulcers.

He worked a variety of jobs and later placed third in the 1950 Mr. Universe competition after taking up bodybuilding.

Connery released his autobiography, titled "Being a Scot," which was co-written with Murray Grigor.

Connery was married to actress Diane Cilento from 1962-73.

They divorced in 1973 and Cilento passed away in 2011.

Connery is survived by his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975; his son by Cilento, actor Jason Connery; and a grandson from Jason’s marriage to actress Mia Sara.

May he rest in peace.

