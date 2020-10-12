Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 1

Did Morgan manage to make a deal with the right person?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 1, Morgan barely survived his tussle with the walkers. 

Virginia Speaks - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Virginia put a kill order on the hero after learning that he was still alive. 

With the inner workings of Virginia's group coming to light, everyone had to pick a side and stick to it. 

Who was against Morgan?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 1 Quotes

Man: Oh, thank god. Please, you gotta help me. They been after me for days.
Elme: Who?
Man: I'm not really sure.
Elme: Well, it appears you've lost them. What's your name?
Man: It's Walter.
Elme: You hungry, Walter? Eat. I'll keep an open eye. Good, right? Do you means are the first staple humans ever cultivated? They were right there with us at the beginning. Seems only fitting that we would be enjoying them as we march towards the end.
Man: These are good. What's in them?
Elme: The chef never reveals his secrets. Besides, it's my brother's recipe. He'd probably kill me if he knew I spilled the beans.
Man: Course, I understand. Doesn't matter. These are mighty fine tasting beans.
Elme: Easy there, friend. Easy.
Man: Hounds been on my ass since...
Elme: Good boy, Rufus. Good boy, Rufus.
Man: You know his name?
Elme: Course I do, he's my dog.

It's Tabasco, Walter.

Elme

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 1

