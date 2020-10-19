Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Strand make the right call?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2, Virginia asked Strand to help clear out a horde of walkers from an abandoned building. 

Helping Charlie - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2

However, she failed to tell him that various groups had died in the process trying to do the deed already. 

Meanwhile, Daniel returned, but he had lost his memory and wanted to find a way home. 

Elsewhere, an uprising against Virginia kicked off. 

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

You look like you need a haircut.

Daniel

You said you wanted to face the walkers, and now you can.

Strand

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2

