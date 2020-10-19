Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Strand make the right call?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 2, Virginia asked Strand to help clear out a horde of walkers from an abandoned building.

However, she failed to tell him that various groups had died in the process trying to do the deed already.

Meanwhile, Daniel returned, but he had lost his memory and wanted to find a way home.

Elsewhere, an uprising against Virginia kicked off.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.