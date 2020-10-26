We Are Who We Are Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Right Here, Right Now #7

Grief affects everybody differently.

The group continued to fracture on We Are Who We Are Season 1 Episode 7 as news of the three deaths spread across the base like wildfire, and it really is becoming a complicated web.

We'll start with Colonel Wilson because her decision to send the soldiers before the 90 days were up was controversial.

Given the political climate in 2016 and the way she said people were looking for a strong leader, her decision to deploy the group earlier is a little bit more believable.

The way in which the soldiers died, though, could have happened no matter when they were sent to fight.

There are casualties of war, but it was easier to blame Sarah for sending them out of the base earlier.

She wanted results and what she got was a whole lot of backlash. Sarah is unapologetic, and her personality rubs people the wrong way.

She doesn't care what people think of her, as evidenced by the way she stripped in front of her peers as they were learning details about the deaths of the soldiers.

Sarah refuses to follow orders and has no qualms about crossing lines, so how does she expect everyone to listen to her orders?

Sarah's in a position of power, but she seems more concerned with laying down the law than actually making sure things are flowing well on the base.

Her feud with Richard was always going to escalate when she took an interest in Caitlin. Richard has worried about losing his daughter for so long, and seeing Sarah comfort her in her time of need was too much for him.

He was struggling with the death of the three soldiers, his rage with Sarah, and drinking alcohol did not mix well with all of that rage behind his eyes.

Sarah figuring out the truth about Maggie's affair with Jenny proved that she was more observant than many have suspected.

What surprised me the most was that she was fine with the affair, and we got confirmation that Maggie has cheated before.

Maggie trying to get Jenny, Richard, and their family ousted from the base was a horrible decision. It will only further cause the divide between everyone.

It's hard to imagine anyone wanting to follow Sarah after everything that has happened since her arrival on the base.

The more likely scenario is that Sarah will be stripped of her powers, and her family will be sent back to the U.S.

But where does that leave Jenny and Maggie? Their fling seemingly imploded after everything that happened, but you could tell there was still a strong connection between them.

Maggie hates the way Sarah tries to steer everything in her favor, and that could explain why she liked Jenny. Jenny is less pushy and seems to be in a much happier place in life.

The other teens excluded Fraser because they hated his mother, which was predictable, but it didn't make it any less difficult to watch.

Caitlin was in crisis mode and understood Britney, Danny, and Craig needed her, but it was nice that Fraser realized Caitlin needed to go with them.

Caitlin probably feels some guilt because she's been pushing everyone apart from Fraser aside as she embarks on her mission of self-discovery.

She knew it was the right time to hit pause on that and be there for everyone involved. Her life has changed considerably since Fraser's arrival on the base, and she lost her friends along the way.

Britney is not going to take too kindly to Sam making out with Caitlin, but will Caitlin say she had Sam first as though that's supposed to make things fine?

Danny is still one of the best characters because the slow burn surrounding his arc has worked fairly well.

He's desperate to learn more about his father, and has found himself changing his faith as a result.

He's been trying to steer clear of drink and drugs because of it, and the final scene certainly suggested his decision was made up.

The good news is that he managed to find somewhere else to focus his attention after a run of episodes in which he was spiraling out of control.

Fraser fell by the wayside as a result of the way everyone reacted to the deaths on the base, and he rushed to the only person he thought he could trust: Jonathan.

The half-naked Jonathan and his female friend dancing with Fraser was inappropriate, to say the least.

Jonathan didn't seem to want to embrace Fraser, which is a good thing, and what I took from that scene was that he wanted to comfort him as a friend.

Fraser is looking for something more, and he rushed out of Jonathan's home when he realized nothing would ever happen between them.

The bigger issue here is the way Fraser left. He was half-naked and pulling his clothes on as he headed down the stairs.

Jonathan's neighbors picked up on this, and Fraser is well-known on the base because he's the son of the colonel.

Stories tend to grow arms and legs as more people tell them, and nothing good is going to come from Fraser rushing off in such a manner.

With one episode left, it's clear things are going to continue to get out of control, and my hope is that the characters find some semblance of happiness.

What did you think of all of the characters getting put through the mill? Who do you think deserves a happy ending?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.