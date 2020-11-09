9-1-1 Unleashes Devastating Disaster in Season 4 Trailer

It's been one year since Hollywood faced a tsunami on 9-1-1 Season 3.

Now, the FOX drama has unveiled its first official trailer for its fourth season, and it introduces a new natural disaster for the characters to face as they try to keep the world safe.

So, what's on tap for 9-1-1 Season 4?

A mudslide!

While this may not sound as dramatic as some of the disasters on the show to date, the teaser released is pretty wild.

At the top of the clip, we have sightseers taking pictures for the 'gram next to the Hollywood sign, and the music is "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."

Instead of getting a happy ending on their trip, they are forced to go on the run when a dam breaks and sends a wave of water down the hill.

Yep, that's how the mudslide comes into things, and we're not sure who will live and die during this explosive disaster.

We get a glimpse of houses decimated, and other houses up to their roof in mud, so it seems like the series will be keeping this plot around for a few episodes.

The tsunami was a big part of the third season and it shaped the storylines that came after it.

What is so tragic about this teaser is that it confirms COVID-19 will play a part, so with the emergency services already spread thin trying to keep everyone safe, this latest natural disaster could be the tipping point for them.

While 9-1-1 typically launches in the fall, the pandemic forced FOX to delay production on the fourth season until it was safe to get the cameras rolling.

9-1-1 Season 4 will now launch Monday, January 18 at 8/7c, leading into the debut of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2.

Yep, there's a lot of drama on the horizon for our favorite characters, and this is coming in the immediate aftermath of them facing the perilous train crash at the end of the third season.

All told, we're excited to have the show back.

Have a look at the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember you can watch 9-1-1 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.