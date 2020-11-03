Big Brother Should Makes These Changes Going Forward

Many fans of the CBS reality show, Big Brother, were dying for a second All-Stars season ever since the first one aired fourteen years ago.

But when the fans finally got their wish in 2020, many were turned off by the way Big Brother Season 22 played out.

For the past few seasons, the game has been plagued by gameplay that hasn't lived up to expectations, and all the fan frustration seemed to bubble over on All-Stars 2.

If the producers want to keep their audience engaged, these are the changes Big Brother needs to make for the future.

First things first, there needs to be more diversity, period.

There should be no more seasons that have only one person from the LGBTQ+ community, one or two people of color, one person over thirty, and so on.

Plus, there's always your typical surfer dude, the nerdy superfan, and the "weird" girl.

These repetitive casts are one of the many reasons why so many people have gotten bored with Big Brother, and there needs to be a change ASAP.

Perhaps Big Brother should look to another CBS competition series for inspiration.

Survivor has done a great job diversifying their cast, including people from all aspects of life, bringing them together to create entertaining seasons.

While a diverse cast is important for a lot of reasons, it also can result in a clash of personalities and more drama -- as long as the drama is regarding gameplay and not personal issues, of course.

It's not fun to watch fights that are the product of differing views from the outside world. We are done with watching racist and sexist behavior that should never be tolerated.

It's high time that Big Brother do the work and find a good mix of people for their cast instead of just making the houseguests go through racial bias and sexual harassment training before the show begins.

If this past season of Big Brother taught us anything, it's that there should be no more returnees for the foreseeable future.

At least in recent years, the returning players we have seen have, nine times out of ten, been a disappointment. And more often than not, they have tarnished their reputation.

It's time for a new generation of players to enter the game. No more old school or new school, I want new seasons that are wildly different from the last.

The only way that can happen is if we leave the days of past seasons behind and move forward.

If that returnee is Jodi, then all bets are off, of course.

Another problem Big Brother has is that the majority of new houseguests have never seen an episode of Big Brother in their liives before they get cast.

They are only shown recent seasons while they are in sequester before the competition begins, which teaches them that Big Brother is all about mob mentality. And, in reality, it's not and never should be.

There are two ways to rectify this problem.

One, the Big Brother producers can show the newbies older seasons of the show that featured better gameplay and more strategy. Or two, they can cast super fans who know the game inside and out.

Please, let there be no more social media influencers, though.

The show's motto has always been "Expect the Unexpected," but lately Big Brother has been more predictable than ever.

It all starts with the first Head of Household. Whoever wins that is guaranteed to be approached by at least one person on day one or two who wants to form a huge alliance made up of an obscene number of houseguests.

This alliance -- and on Big Brother Season 22 it was, unfortunately, The Committee -- then goes on to dominate because they are made up of strong competitors.

There's no real strategy that goes into it other than winning competitions and taking out the rest of the house. Yes, it gets you far, but it's not in the least bit entertaining to watch this groupthink era of Big Brother. Thanks, Derrick.

It also doesn't help that new school houseguests are convinced that they need to vote the way the HOH wants them to, which results in boring, unanimous evictions.

Old school Big Brother was full of twists and unexpected gameplay. These players made the competition exciting to watch, but those unpredictable moments are nowhere to be found on the newer seasons.

What production can do to correct this problem, as I said earlier, is to show houseguests older Big Brother seasons in sequester, or they can introduce new and exciting twists.

All of the recent "twists" were boring, unimaginative, and had real no effect on strategic gameplay in the long run.

Camp Comeback was just another version of the jury buyback, the hidden rooms twist came and went before the season even really started, and Battle of the Block never should have existed.

Production should introduce new twists to the game that excite viewers and make the houseguests actually play the game, like Pandora's Box or the Diamond Power of Veto.

A lot of these changes are not difficult to make, and we're not asking for a season that's identical to any past seasons. That's the point. Still, I wouldn't mind another Big Brother Season 10.

The producers of Big Brother need to usher in a new era that is unlike anything we have seen before -- in a good way.

But one thing that needs to return is strategic players who came to actually play the game, not up their follower count on Instagram or want to quit halfway through the season.

There are many people across the country who love the game of Big Brother and are willing to do whatever it takes to outlast and outthink the rest.

Find those people, make sure that they are a diverse bunch, and throw them in a house with a juicy set of twists, please.

What do you think Big Brother Fanatics?

What changes would you ask the producers to make?

Or do you think Big Brother is fine the way it is?

