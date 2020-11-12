Black Lightning Spinoff Starring Jordan Calloway Eyed at The CW

The CW is looking to transform another series into a franchise.

A spinoff of Black Lightning is officially in the works, with Jordan Calloway eyed to lead the cast of Painkiller.

The pilot will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning Season 4, which is currently slated to debut Monday, February 8.

“Khalil Payne is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA," reads the official description of the series.

"After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace, but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller."

"As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission — bring justice where he once gave out punishment — but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.”

Calloway appeared on Black Lightning Season 1 in a recurring role, but was promoted for the sophomore run and beyond.

If you watch Black Lightning online, you know there is a lot of potential with a Khalil-led spinoff.

A Nancy Drew spinoff was also recently announced, featuring iconic inventor Tom Swift.

Tom Swift follows the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father."

"Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him."

"Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

