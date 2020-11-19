Coyote: Michael Chiklis Drama Gets New Home, Premiere Date, and Trailer

Another scriped series is officially on the move.

CBS All Access today announced that it has acquired the rights to Coyote, which was initially in the works at Paramound Network.

The streamer today released the official trailer for the series, and announced all six episodes of the scripted drama series, starring Emmy® Award-winner Michael Chiklis, Juan Pablo Raba, and Adriana Paz, will be available to stream exclusively on the service beginning Thursday, Jan. 7.

Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America.

Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

In addition to Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Juan Diego “El Catrin” Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, the series also stars Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo, and introducing Emy Mena.

The move is not all that surprising:

Paramount Network recently announced its intention to zero into the world of movies, while canceling a string of unscripted series.

The only scripted original set to remain on the cabler is Yellowstone, which has been a resounding success for the network.

Emmy® Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad) directed the series premiere and second episode and serves as an executive producer on the series.

David Graziano (American Gods, Southland) serves as showrunner.

Co-creators Graziano, Michael Carnes, and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock) also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy), Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment, and Michael Chiklis also serve as executive producers.

Coyote will join a roster of originals at CBS All Access including the Star Trek franchise, Twilight Zone revival, The Good Fight, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Stand, Why Women Kill, and many more shows.

Watch the full trailer below.

