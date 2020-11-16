Dexter Boss Promises Lots of Death in Comeback Season

Dexter will not be holding back in its comeback season.

The beloved series is staging a comeback in 2021 and executive producer Clyde Phillips is promising that there will be a lot of bloodshed.

"We're moving forward to an ending that will be, as Chekhov said, surprising but inevitable," Phillips said in an interview with TV Insider.

"Dexter always has what we call 'the dark passenger' living inside him. He is more grounded than he's ever been, but that dark passenger is a voice he cannot deny. This is Dexter. People are going to die."

If you watch Dexter online, you know the series was filled with death, some of which led to fans criticizing the series.

Many revivals, however, have failed to live up to the lofty expectations from original fans, so it's nice to know that this aspect of the series will not be changing.

News of a Dexter revival dropped last month, seven years after the original series ended with a conclusion that was not praised by many fans.

One of the biggest criticisms of the entire series was ending it with the death of Jennifer Carpenter's Deb, something that will not be changed in the revival.

"We're not undoing anything," Phillips said on THR's Top 5 podcast after the revival was announced.

"We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years."

Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment for Showtime Networks, Inc., made the revival announcement last month.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Levine.

“We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.

"Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

