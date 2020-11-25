Friends' Thanksgiving Episodes: Ranked From Worst to Best

Friends is a show that continues to resonate with audiences, even fourteen years after its last episode aired. And with it comes a slew -- nine total -- of installments that take place during the November holiday.

From first "I love you's" to infamous trifles, the Friends Thanksgiving episodes are some of the best the series has to offer.

So we took it upon ourselves to rank them from worst to best just in time for you all to watch them on Thanksgiving day.

9. Friends Season 9 Episode 8, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

It's not that "The One With Rachel's Other Sister," AKA Christina Applegate's first appearance as Amy Green, is a bad installment in the show's Thanksgiving catalog; it's just that it's not as memorable as the others.

In case you forgot, Amy shows up to Thanksgiving dinner and causes trouble -- a recurring theme for the Green sisters -- and Joey forgets to go to a Thanksgiving Day parade to be on a "Days of our Lives" float.

There are a good number of funny moments sprinkled amongst the chaos, but it's hard to get past Amy's annoying character. Jill is definitely the superior sister of Rachel -- sorry, not sorry.

8. Friends Season 4 Episode 8, "The One With Chandler in a Box"

While Chandler spending the majority of the day in a box is hilarious, the reason why is so sad and frustrating.

The Joey/Chandler/Kathy love triangle was a tough storyline to swallow since Chandler and Joey have one of the best friendships ever portrayed on television. And seeing them fight is never an enjoyable experience.

"The One With Chandler in a Box" is full of awkward and tense moments, including Monica's run-in with Richard's son, resulting in it being so low on our list.

7. Friends Season 7 Episode 8, "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs"

Who wouldn't like an episode that revolves around dogs?

Well, Chandler probably wouldn't, but that's the whole point.

All of the sneaking around, trying to hide a dog from Chandler, results in a lot of laughs and aw-inducing moments. Plus, the gang plays a game where they have to name all fifty states, making Ross agitated and us elated.

6. Friends Season 10 Episode 8, "The One With the Late Thanksgiving"

The last entry in the Friends Thanksgiving vault gave us this iconic image -- as seen above -- and the start of a new chapter in Chandler and Monica's lives.

Thanksgiving that year started with a lot of frustration, given the fact that everyone was late, hence the title. But the night ended with a celebratory dinner, one that was mostly ruined thanks to Joey.

It was hilarious and light-hearted, the kind of qualities we expect from any holiday sitcom episode.

5. Friends Season 1 Episode 9, "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"

The very first Thanksgiving that this group of friends spent together was originally not supposed to happen at all.

They all had different plans, with Rachel going to Vail, Joey having dinner with his family, and Chandler infamously boycotting the holiday.

Everything that could go wrong does, but that doesn't mean that Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey can't make do with what they have.

The group ends up having a nice evening together after the chaos settles, and they remind us what the holiday is all about, no matter how "sucky" it can be.

4. Friends Season 6 Episode 9, "The One Where Ross Got High"

Does anyone want some trifle?

If you've seen this episode, then you know that your answer should be no. Monica puts Rachel in charge of making the dessert for Thanksgiving, but let's just say that Rachel's definition of dessert definitely isn't ours.

And Rachel's hilarious trifle disaster isn't even the best part of the episode because that comes when Monica and Ross tell their parents all of their sibling's respective secrets.

It's a back-and-forth scene between all the characters that never fails to make us laugh and is a Thanksgiving classic.

3. Friends Season 3 Episode 9, "The One With the Football"

One of the best parts of Friends is the sibling rivalry between Monica and Ross, and it comes at full force during a game of football on Thanksgiving day.

They are more alike than either of them would ever like to admit, and their competitive spirits result in a heated fight between the two to determine who is the best. At least, that's what we think the end goal is. It's hard to tell with those two.

With the rivalry between Monica and Ross, the hideous Geller Cup, and a bit of girl power thrown in there, "The One With the Football" is easily one of the series' best holiday episodes.

2. Friends Season 8 Episode 9, "The One With the Rumor"

"The One With the Rumor" has everything you could possibly want and more on a Friends Thanksgiving special.

You have Brad Pitt, who plays a former classmate of Ross's, the reveal that they were both in an "I Hate Rachel Green" Club in high school, and Joey trying to finish an entire turkey by himself.

What makes seeing Pitt's character, Will, mouth to Rachel that he hates her even more funny is knowing that Jennifer Aniston and Pitt were married at the time.

Rumors that ran rampant back in the group's high school days are revealed akin to what happens during "The One Where Ross Got High," making for quite the memorable Thanksgiving that we're still laughing about.

1. Friends Season 5 Episode 8, "The One With All the Thanksgivings"

Is there anything better than seeing Monica accidentally cut off Chandler's toe in a flashback? The answer is no, and that is one of the reasons why "The One With All the Thanksgivings" topped our list.

The audience was treated to a few hilarious and memorable Thanksgiving flashbacks, from embarrassing high school stories to the time when Joey got a turkey stuck on his head.

But the spotlight was shown on Chandler and Monica's relationship, which is still fresh and new, and the half-hour ends with Monica throwing a turkey on her head to make Chandler smile and him telling her that he loves her.

This episode is the cream of the crop when it comes to holiday specials and is a shining example that proves Friends excelled at creating memorable Thanksgiving moments.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.