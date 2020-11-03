Mom: Allison Janney Breaks Silence on Anna Faris' Departure

Mom's delayed eighth season will finally see the light of day later this week.

Allison Janney is now breaking her silence on Anna Faris' off-screen exit from the series.

Janney says it is a "huge loss" for the show in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a huge loss for the show to not have Anna because she was part of creating a character, Christy, that everyone fell in love with,” she said.

“I think I’ll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue [off screen].”

Jaime Pressly, who also stars on the series, chimed in.

"I do want to say that it feels like [Anna’s] still here because we do talk about [Christy] all the time. [Bonnie] is always calling her, or vice versa.”

Far too often, shows forget about leads that have left with the characters disappearing off the face of the earth.

The good news is that Christy will still be mentioned.

We learned recently, thanks to TV Line, that Christy will be getting a happy ending.

“One of the beautiful things about recovery is that quite often people’s lives get bigger and better than they could have imagined,” Mom co-creator Gemma Baker told the outlet.

“And that will be Christy’s experience. We are pretty sure that our audience, many of whom have been rooting for Christy since the pilot, will be happy for her and satisfied by her new path.”

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said when her exit was announced.

“I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience," her statement continued.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

