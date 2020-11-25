One Day at a Time Cast & Showrunners React to Second Cancellation

One Day at a Time was given the boot by Pop TV on Tuesday.

The beloved series had aired just seven episodes of its planned 13 episode season ahead of the cancellation, with the final episodes delayed due to COVID-19.

Now, they will never be produced unless another network swoops in to save the show again.

The good news is that Sony is actively pursuing a new home, so there's a glimmer of hope yet.

Shortly after the announcement was made official, the cast and showrunners took to social media to respond to the sad news.

"Sadly, the news is out," said co-showrunner, Gloria Calderón Kellett, adding:

"I'm not sad just yet, y'all. We still have some hope for new homes. Hang tight, my loves. You know that if I go down, I will go down swinging for this show (& cast & crew) I love."

"So... yes. Much has changed at Viacom in the last year and unfortunately we won't be on Pop anymore," said Mike Royce.

"Thanks to everybody over there for the opportunity to do season 4. And guess what? We're still trying for season 5. What if #ODAAT was the first show ever on 3 networks?"

"Maybe third network’s the charm? 🤞🏼😅 Seriously, regardless of what happens, familia para siempre. And I’ll have a sappy post coming when we find out which way this goes. I love you guys," said Isabella Gomez.

"Go get'em, Glo," added Ed Quinn.

The series was canceled two years after Netflix swung the axe following the third season.

The cancellation comes as Pop TV is exiting the scripted market. The cabler said goodbye to Schitt's Creek, which ended on its own terms earlier this year.

It also canceled previously renewed shows such as Flack and Florida Girls.

