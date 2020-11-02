Pauley Perrette Breaks Silence on Retirement from Acting

Don't expect to see Pauley Perrette back on the small screen.

The former NCIS and Broke star confirmed Saturday what she's been teasing for months:

She's done with acting and is looking to the future.

Perrette announced that she now has no contract with a Hollywood studio or modeling agency, meaning that she can do whatever she wants.

"I finally and happily retired! And this is what I was looking forward to," she wrote.

"My rules in life now are 'if my [rescue dogs] don’t care, it’s cool! I only answer to God and animals and plants now. WOOT!!!"

While best known for her stint as Abby Sciuto on the veteran CBS procedural NCIS, Perrette was acting for many years before landing that big break.

Her film and TV career kicked off with the ABC special Magical Make-Over in 1994, before going on to appear on multiple episodes of Frasier.

Perrette's first lead role arrived in 1996 when she starred on the one-and-done ABC sitcom, That's Life.

She followed that up with a role on Time of Your Life, a spinoff of Party of Five, but the series did not stand the test of time.

Perrette nabbed a lead role in NCIS in 2003, a role she held until she quit in 2018.

The beloved actress then returned to acting a year later in the CBS sitcom, Broke, but the network did not think it was worthy of a second season and canceled it.

Perrette announced earlier this year via Twitter that she had retired from acting following NCIS, but felt like Broke was an important story.

"Actually I retired after NCIS but BROKE was important, beautiful," she said on Twitter.

"I did my last dance & am proud of it! Everyone that knows me knew I was retiring right after. I’m proud of my work. I love you guys! I AM FREE!!! (To be the tiny little simple human I am!) #Plants #RescuePets #Books."

Fans of the actress were quick to send their well-wishes to the star.

"Congratulations Paulette. Just so what your heart tells you to do Love ncis but not the same without you but as long as you are doing as you want and still see you on here that’s cool," said one Twitter user.

"Ahh..that stinks your retired and not going to be on any shows! I hope you have a great time with tattoos & piercings," said another fan.

What do you think of the news?

Hit the comments below.

