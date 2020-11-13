Servant Season 2 Teaser: What Happened to Jericho?

Nothing is too far.

Those are the words that come from Dorothy when she tells her husband and brother the lengths she is willing to go to in order to find Jericho.

Apple TV+ today released a first look at season two of Servant.

Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, the ten-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on January 15, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

"Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed," reads the offlicial logline.

According to the trailer, the series will be zeroing in on the mysterious cult which Leanne seemingly escaped.

But the big question remains:

Is Leanne a hero or a villain? Despite claiming to want the best for the Turner family, she does have an unholy connection to her family.

Then again, we've barely scratched the surface on what the family could do to the Turners should they continue to search for them.

The Turners are being told to stay quiet and Jericho will live, but given the way the mysterious cult acted, we're inclined to believe more horror is on the way.

The cast of Servant including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

Servant was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.

Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Have a look at the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.