The Expanse Renewed for Final Season: Who's Out?

The Expanse is coming to an end.

Amazon has ordered a sixth and final season of the sci-fi drama, three weeks ahead of its fifth season premiere.

Deadline has also revealed that Cas Anvar, who faced a string of sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year, will not be back for the final season.

The rest of the cast, including Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, and Wes Chatham are expected to return.

The Expanse Season 5 is set to debut December 16 on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Instead of airing all episodes in one batch, the streamer is rolling them out weekly, in a similar vein to The Boys Season 2.

Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Co-CEOs and Co-Founders of Alcon Television Group, and Executive Producers of The Expanse, said:

“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers."

"We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter."

"A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and Executive Producer."

"It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring The Expanse to a global audience.”

"The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible,” said Naren Shankar, Executive Producer and Showrunner, The Expanse.

“Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season Six!”

“We’d like to thank Naren, Andrew, Broderick, everyone at Alcon and the entire cast and crew of The Expanse for the hard work and love they have put into the series over these past seasons,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.

“We’re very happy we can give the incredibly loyal and passionate fans of The Expanse the satisfying conclusion to the series that they deserve. We know they’ll love how Seasons Five and Six unfold.”

