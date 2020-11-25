Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Cody die?

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 picked up moments after the series premiere, and dropped another string of bombshells. 

Headed Down - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Cassie went on a mission to find out more about the state trooper and whether he could be hiding anything. 

Elsewhere, Jenny followed a lead of her own that threatened to put her in the crosshairs of Ron and his mother. 

What happened to the sisters?

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Like the little old lady who swallowed the fly. I had to kill the spider that came looking for the fly. And now there's a little bird by the name of Cassie Dewell coming looking for the spider. Got ourselves a predicament, Ronald.

Rick

Jenny: How did you two leave things last night?
Cassie: I told him we were over.
Jenny: And how did he take that?
Cassie: I'm not sure. Not great I think.
Jenny: Is he in love with you?
Cassie: I don't know.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 Photos

Chains - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2
Headed Down - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2
