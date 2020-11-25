Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Cody die?

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 picked up moments after the series premiere, and dropped another string of bombshells.

Meanwhile, Cassie went on a mission to find out more about the state trooper and whether he could be hiding anything.

Elsewhere, Jenny followed a lead of her own that threatened to put her in the crosshairs of Ron and his mother.

What happened to the sisters?

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.