Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did John manage to solve a murder?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4, a dead body forced Virginia's hand, but John was unsure about who carried out the killing. 

Searching - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Morgan continued his plight to try to round up all of his former friends to take down Virginia. 

Elsewhere, Strand was excitied about what was happening in the compound, but did his excitement cost him a friendship?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4 Photos

Searching - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
John's Investigation - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
Janis Listens - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
Virginia Looks Down on Everyone - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
Strand Investigates - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
John Struggles - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 4
