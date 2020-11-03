Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Ginger manage to get what she wanted?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 6, Ginger was armed with the video of her kidnapping to take what she wanted from Luke.

Meanwhile, Margaret searched for a new factory to mass produce her perfume line because nobody wanted to work with her.

Elsewhere, Eric got a mysterious gift from a nearby friend.

What did it reveal about the mission?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.