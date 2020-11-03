Watch Filthy Rich Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Ginger manage to get what she wanted?

On Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 6, Ginger was armed with the video of her kidnapping to take what she wanted from Luke. 

Forbidden Love - Tall - Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Margaret searched for a new factory to mass produce her perfume line because nobody wanted to work with her. 

Elsewhere, Eric got a mysterious gift from a nearby friend. 

What did it reveal about the mission?

Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

I feel trapped, in my body, in my circumstances, I feel like I've been fighting for something that I never really wanted.

Becky

Ginger: Look at you all, like an off-brand cast of the Wizard of Oz. Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, and Toto too because you ride around in your mother's basket.
Rose: I deserved that.

