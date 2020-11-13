Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 1

Did the squad manage to get back in the good graces of the public?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1, Olivia and her team tried to work a case involving an assault. 

The Fight Continues - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 20

However, the case was hampered by the rise of unrest surrounding police officers. 

Meanwhile, Olivia got a surprising phone call from a former friend. 

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1 Quotes

Aren't you even asking that White Woman questions? [To Fin] Look, I expect this nonsense from her but doesn't this get old for you, man?

Javon

Fin: We have to do this this way? We're profiling this guy.
Benson: He's got warrants.

Carisi Speaks - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
Fin Takes The Stand - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
Fin Vs. Carisi - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
Due In Court - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
Noah's Growing Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
COVID Precautions - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 1
