Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Did Hondo and his team manage to keep the streets of L.A. safe?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1, the team pursued El Diablo's scattered drug cartel, as well as a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks. 

Hicks In Shades - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Hondo reacted to the simmering racial tension and opened up about his past. 

With the world in a state of unrest, he wanted change in the law enforcement.

Watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch S.W.A.T. online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Commander: What are ya thinkin'?
Hondo: I hate seein' my city on fire.

Deacon: That's not how prison works.
Hondo: You can't just order up prison time like we're Postmates.

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1 Photos

Father Figure - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
Hicks In Shades - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
Stone Faced - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
Chris Armed and Ready - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
Generations - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
A Single Tear - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
  1. S.W.A.T.
  2. S.W.A.T. Season 4
  3. S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1
  4. Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 1