Cobra Kai Season 3 Strikes First ...

Cobra Kai strikes first ... January 1st, that is.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of the newly Netflix acquired Karate Kid spinoff. We were almost at the finish line.

It turns out enough of us were on the Nice list or Netflix, and Johnny Lawrence wanted to make sure we left the stain of 2020 behind us and brought in the New Year right.

Who said he isn't aces?

During the video, our tech-challenged, badass sensei isn't pleased with the January 8 premiere date. It's way too long.

He works some magic on that ancient laptop of his after concluding, "Nah, too long." Yes, Johnny, we agree. And he moves the premiere date up a week.

Cobra Kai Season 3 now drops JANUARY 1 only on Netflix. So QUIET!

Happy Holidays, dorks. - Johnny Lawrence 🐍 pic.twitter.com/0YTiJ6vZOO — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 24, 2020

The Instagram caption for the video reads:

"Quiet! I heard you all talking about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawnshop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you can get it a week early. See you January 1st, nerds."

On Twitter, he simply says, "Happy Holidays, dorks -- Johnny Lawrence."

And that is why Johnny Lawrence will always be our Cobra Kai King, screw Kreese.

For another little chuckle, we catch a glimpse of what Johnny thinks Cobra Kai Season 3 is about via his version of a synopsis:

Johnny Lawrence wins at life and gets all the hot babes, and Daniel loses everything. It's the feel-good story of the year. Zebra rocks!

While our interpretation of the amazing third season is a bit different, rock on, Johnny.

Where we left things, Miguel was fighting for his life. You can expect the series to pick up where it left off.

But for those of you who haven't binge-watched the s#!t out of Cobra Kai already, and really, only losers haven't seen it by now (Johnny's words, not ours), then you better speed it the hell up, so you're ready for the premiere drop on January 1st at 3 a.m ET.

On the third season of Cobra Kai, everyone is reeling from the West Valley High brawl's aftermath between warring dojos. It left Miguel fighting for his life.

Daniel searches for answers from his past to make sense of his present, and Johnny continues down his path of seeking redemption.

Unfortunately, Kreese is still manipulating the Cobra Kai students into enacting his twisted philosophies, and the entire Valley's soul is at stake. Everyone, kids and senseis alike, is struggling, and all of their fates are hanging in the balance.

Cobra Kai takes place over three decades after the All Valley Karate Championship in 1984 and follows a down on his luck, human disaster Johnny Lawrence who has officially hit rock bottom.

He seeks redemption and attempts to get his life in order by reopening a revamped version of the infamous Cobra Kai dojo.

Unfortunately, by doing so, it reignites his feud with a now successful family man, Daniel Russo, who opens a dojo of his own in honor of his late mentor and friend, Mr. Miyagi.

Cobra Kai stars William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, with Martin Kove as John Kreese and Peyton List as Tory.

You can catch the first and second seasons on Netflix, and they've already renewed the series for a fourth. So, there's no reason not to watch it.

So crack open your Coors Banquet or pour yourself a glass of Macallan, or just the Sparkling Cider and get your binge on.

Cobra Kai returns on January 1st, New Year's Day, on Netflix. And check back in here at TV Fanatic for full reviews and coverage!

