Disney+ Orders Third Mandalorian Spinoff!

The Mandalorian is getting a third spinoff.

At the close of The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 8 -- its season finale -- a post-credit scene confirmed The Book of Boba Fett.

The third spinoff will star Temuera Morrison as the beloved character, with the scene also strongly hinting that Ming-Na Wen will also be a part of the project in the role of Fennec Shand.

Boba Fett was believed to have been killed off during The Return of the Jedi in 1983 but miraculously returned during The Mandalorian Season 2.

The decision to air the third spinoff in December 2021 means it should be airing concurrently with The Mandalorian, which is also targeting a December 2021 return.

But Disney has not confirmed specifics, meaning we don't know whether this will be a one-off season or if it could blossom into something more.

We also don't have an episode count.

Multiple other Star Wars series in the works at the streaming service, including Obi-Wan, which stars franchise veterans, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen.

A Rogue One prequel Andor starring Diego Luna is also on the way, as well as Leslye Headland's The Acolyte, described as a mystery thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era.

These shows are in addition to the previously announced Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic.

The Mandalorian Season 2 has widened the mythology of the franchise, bringing franchise vets back into the fold and paving the way for more stories to be told.

Disney+ is zeroing in on its biggest franchises to drive subscriptions of its service, also announcing a packed Marvel slate at its recent investors day.

What are your thoughts on this latest spinoff?

Is it overkill, or do you think moving the bulk of the franchise to streaming is the best foot forward?

