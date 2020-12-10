Disney+ Unveils Trailers for Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, & More!

Disney+ launched over a year ago, and fans have yet to lay eyes on one of its Marvel Cinematic Universe-set TV series.

The streamer aims to rectify that in 2021 with the launches of Wandavision, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

During the streamer's turn at Disney's Investors Day, it dropped new trailers for all three series.

Wandavision - January 2021

Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany are reprising their roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, in the series.

Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) and Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat) are both set to reprise their respective MCU roles of Darcy Lewis and Agent Jimmy Woo, while Kathryn Hahn (Transparent) and Teyonah Parris (Survivor’s Remorse) are also on board.

the series blends the style of "classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems," according to the logline.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - March 2021

After being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star as the titular heroes, while Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, and Wyatt Russell also round out the cast.

The trailer looks like a successor to The Avengers: Endgame, which said goodbye to a string of heroes.

Loki - TBA 2021

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the MCU movie series. Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane also star.

The first official clip certainly zeroes in on what fans can expect, and it's your typical Loki.

He's looking out for himself without a care in the world.

On top of these trailers, Disney+ has also ordered additional MCU-set series, including Ironheart, Moon Knight, Armor Wars, and Secret Invasion.

