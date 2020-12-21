Good Trouble Gets Season 3 Premiere Date at Freeform

Good Trouble's delayed third season has a premiere date.

Freeform on Monday announced its The Fosters spinoff will return for more trouble in its highly anticipated third season on Wednesday, February 17th at 10/9c on Freeform.

The hit drama was previously shifted to a 2021 return date instead of its planned summer return due to delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear whether Good Trouble Season 3 will air in two halves, like previous seasons, or if Freeform will be airing it all the way through.

Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez as siblings Callie and Mariana Adams Foster, respectively, who were first introduced to viewers on the long-running drama The Fosters.

Picking up with the young women shortly after their college graduations, Callie and Mariana have moved to Los Angeles, where they reside in a communal living space with a diverse group of people.

The series kicked off with Callie getting a job clerking for a federal judge, while Mariana works at a male-dominated tech company.

The cast also features Tommy Martinez (Riverdale), Zuri Adele (Under the Dome), Sherry Cola (I Love Dick), and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives).

The Foster alums to stop by to date include Teri Polo (aka Stef), Sherri Saum (Lena), Noah Centineo (Jesus), David Lambert (Brandon), and Hayden Byerly (Jude).

Good Trouble Season 2 left fans with a lot of cliffhangers, so we're counting down the days until more episodes hit the air.

It was previously announced that fellow delayed Freeform series, Grown-ish, will make its big return January 21st, 2021.

