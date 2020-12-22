His Dark Materials Coming to an End at HBO

His Dark Materials is not over yet, but it will be soon.

HBO and BBC have renewed the fantasy drama for a third and final season.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news, revealing that production will get underway in Cardiff, Wales, in 2021.

The renewal comes just days after the second season's conclusion.

"Bringing Phillip Pullman's epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege," said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO Programming.

“We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra’s journey."

Eight new episodes have been ordered and they will cover the third book in Pullman's trilogy, The Amber Spyglass.

The hit drama follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a young woman from another world who in season two has taken a journey to mysterious abandoned city.

There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.

The expansive cast also includes Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

"It's been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer," said Ben Irving, BBC Drama commissioning editor, Wales.

"Fans of Phillip Pullman's incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama."

Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come."

Added executive producer Jane Tranter, "His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman's worlds into vivid life."

"To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO."

"I am excited, thrilled and honored to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement."

What are your thoughts on the renewal for one last season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.