Industry: Renewed for Season 2 at HBO!

HBO has renewed the drama series Industry for a second season, it was announced today by Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“Mickey and Konrad have captured an authentic, fresh angle on workplace culture from the bottom up and presented a complex look at navigating life in your early twenties – replete with thrills, failures and victories," says Orsi.

“It’s exciting to see fans embrace these young graduates, and we join them in anticipation of what's in store for season two. We also send a big thanks to our partners at Bad Wolf and BBC."

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series, which kicked off its eight-episode first season November 9, follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London.

The expansive cast includes Myha’la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (City of Tiny Lights), David Jonsson (Deep State) and Nabhaan Rizwan (Mogul Mowgli) as “The Graduates” and Conor MacNeill (Artemis Fowl), Freya Mavor (Skins), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) and Ken Leung (High Maintenance) as “Management.”

The series gives an insider's view of the blackbox of “high finance” through the eyes of an outsider, Harper Stern (Herrold), a talented young woman from upstate New York.

Following a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs, the series examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as these impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co's trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

The drama concludes its eight-episode first season with the final two episodes airing back-to-back Monday, December 21 at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

All eight episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.