Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down Crying After Upsetting Fan Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown has been in the spotlight since a young age after being propelled to global stardom for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things.

The actress has now opened up about a pushy fan who not only invaded her privacy but persisted in doing so after being called out for it.

The 16-year-old star broke down in tears in a video posted to her Instagram Stories about the encounter with a fan who did not understand the meaning of the word "no."

Brown said the incident occurred when she was spotted out shopping with her mother, and the fan asked to take a video of her.

"I said, ‘Um, no.' But why would anyone want to be taken a video of? Of me? It's not like of the both of us," she said.

Brown was not interested in being the star of the fan's video, and politely declined, but the fan popped back up when the actress was paying.

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again," Brown continued. "And I said, ‘I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"

"She said 'So I can't take a video of a human being?' And I said, 'No, not when I said no.'"

Brown was upset about the whole experience, as evidenced by the way she acted while recounting the horrible incident.

"It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful."

Brown was unimpressed that the fan decided against adhering to her wishes and wanted to film her some more.

"I don't need to justify it to anyone," she explained. "If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

Brown wondered whether she had missed something about the world of fame in which she should not have control over her own life.

"I'm still trying to navigate this all, and it's still overwhelming," she admitted.

"I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and you try to fight me on it, where are my rights to say no?" she wondered.

Brown would like if people could just "show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do."

"It's just manners."

Brown returned to social media later to assure her fans that she was "totally fine now," saying that she was "emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected."

"It is important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!"

