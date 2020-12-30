The Conners Casts Candice Bergen in Pivotal Role

Another sitcom great is headed to ABC's The Conners.

Per Deadline, Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen is joining the cast of the Roseanne spinoff in the role of Ben's mother, Barb.

She arrives in Landford following an unexpected death and “unveils shocking information from the past.”

However, Barb is highly judgmental of her son’s relationship with Darlene and is not impressed in the slightest with their pairing.

She has “a superior air and a sharp tongue” but is “much more agreeable when she’s had a few drinks.”

Bergen is, of course, best known for Murphy Brown, a show she led between 1988 and 1998.

A revival aired on CBS in 2018, but the network pulled the plug after 13 episodes because the ratings were not as strong as expected.

The beloved actress most recently appeared opposite Meryl Streep, and Dianne Wiest in the Steven Soderbergh film Let Them All Talk, which premiered on HBO Max on Dec. 10.

The Conners stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

In its third season, The Conners is TV's #1 Comedy in the key Adults 18-49 demo (Nielsen Media).

During its fall run, the series also ranked #1 in Total Viewers its new Wednesday 9pm half-hour timeslot (Nielsen Media).

The series is slated to return on January 13 for the back half of its third season, and it will be paired with Kyra Sedgwick comedy Call Your Mother.

The rejigged Wednesday comedy line-up means that black-ish is on the move again.

It will move to Tuesdays later in the month.

ABC has also dropped a trailer for the episode, and it looks as hilarious as you would expect.

Your thoughts on this casting? Will you tune in?

Hit the comments and have a look at the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.