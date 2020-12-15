The Office is Leaving Netflix, But Peacock Will Offer the First Two Seasons Free

Netflix is losing one of its most popular series very soon.

The Office, which is owned by NBCUniversal, is leaving the popular streaming service on January 1st.

But fear not, the series will move over to the NBCUniversal-owned Peacock on the same day, but you'll have to cough up some cash if you want to watch The Office Seasons 3-9.

The relatively new streamer is offering the first two seasons to subscribers of the free plan at no additional cost, but there will be ads.

To watch the later seasons, it will be $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 without ads, and will also give access to everything else on Peacock.

What's more, Peacock will be offering up a wealth of behind the scenes footage to sweeten the deal for fans who want to zero in on all things The Office.

Netflix already lost Friends in the U.S. to HBO Max, and now it's losing another key player in The Office.

It's not difficult to believe that many people had a Netflix subscription solely for The Office: It has been one of their biggest shows for years.

“Having ‘The Office’ back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of the show, said in a statement.

“The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of ‘The Office’ for fans.”

Indeed, having a lot more content related to one of the most popular shows is a good thing, but will people really make the jump from Netflix to Peacock?

Only time will tell.

As media conglomerates have started bringing their own streaming services to the masses, they have been clawing back their popular content to entice viewers to sign up for their services.

