Transplant: Will It Return to NBC for Season 2?

Transplant will be making itself a regular fixture on the NBC schedule.

The broadcast network has picked up the rights to air the second season of the Canadian import, just days after it aired its first season finale.

The series centers on Dr. Bashir "Bash" Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira.

Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

NBC has a long and storied history with successful medical series, including, of course, ER and its current hits New Amsterdam and Chicago Med.

Transplant stars Hamza Haq (Quantico), Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People), and Ayisha Issa (Polar).

In its first season on CTV, Transplant was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed.

Transplant Season 1 averaged 3.5 million viewers and a 0.44 rating among adults 18-49, emerging as a decent performer for the network.

What's more, it played well in delayed viewing, solidifying itself as a hit for the network on DVR, as well as Hulu.

Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

There's no telling when NBC might air the second season, especially with much of its roster returning to originals.

The series wrapped its first season in Canada in May, and is expected to premiere early in 2021.

Whether NBC could expedite the second season to capitalize on the success of the first season, we don't know.

The network also recently launched Nurses, another Canadian medical drama, and the premiere also scared up decent numbers.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Do you watch the show?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.