Walker: Jared Padalecki Drops First Trailer!

Jared Padalecki will not be away from The CW for long.

Just weeks after wrapping his 15 season run Supernatural, the actor released the first trailer for his new project on Twitter.

The drama, simply titled Walker, finds the former Supernatural star as, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” according to the official synopsis.

“He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

In case you're wondering, it's a reboot of the Chuck Norris-led series, which aired for eight seasons on CBS from 1993 to 2001.

Norris did reprise the role in a 2005 made-for-TV movie titled Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire.

The cast also includes Supergirl's Odette Annable as an old friend of Walker's, Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen as Walker's brother, The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Cordell's partner, Matt Barr as Walker's BFF, and Padalecki's real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki, as Walker's late wife.

"It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker," Padalecki wrote on Twitter alongside the trailer.

The clip certainly looks like what you'd expect from the show, and it zeroes in on Cordell's struggle following the death of his wife.

The cast alone is worth tuning in, but the story very well could hook audiences in the same way Supernatural did for so long.

This is Jared Padalecki like you've never seen him before, and that's a good thing coming off such a long stint on Supernatural.

