Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 3

at .

Did Katherine find out the truth?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3, she found herself finding a connection between Eddie's accident and Alex's mysterious death.

The PT Therapist - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Rome tried to find a way to address some pent-up anger issues.

Elsewhere, Maggie continued her journey of self-discovery in England, but did an old friend bring her back to the U.S.?

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Eddie: I'm getting a vibe that I'm not your favorite person. Let me just address the elephant in the room. This last year, the family has been through a lot. A lot of changes, listen, I know how important you were to Katherine when Delilah and I. well, I'm sure she told you some of the things I did.
Darcy: All of the things.
Eddie: All of the things. OK, that's great. Maybe we can do a little PT on our relationship. Look, somehow Katherine found it in her to give me another chance, and I hope you do too. Because well, as you can see, I'm a different person now.
Darcy: Edward, are you playing the handicap card?
Eddie: Oh, bet I am, yeah.

If we had another month to spend with dad, we would take it.

Sophie

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3 Photos

Checking Up on Eddie - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
New Phase - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
Katherine's Lead - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
The PT Therapist - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
The Boyfriend - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
Jamie the Charmer - Tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 3