Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did Katherine find out the truth?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 3, she found herself finding a connection between Eddie's accident and Alex's mysterious death.

Meanwhile, Rome tried to find a way to address some pent-up anger issues.

Elsewhere, Maggie continued her journey of self-discovery in England, but did an old friend bring her back to the U.S.?

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.