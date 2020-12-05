Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 1

Did Frank pick a losing battle?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1, he went head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas over protests against police brutality. 

A New Nephew - Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1

With everyone seemingly having different opinions, they had to come to an agreement. 

Meanwhile, Jamie and Joe worked together to find Danny and Baez when they went missing while searching for a killer. 

Elsewhere, Eddie stepped up to help an abrasive woman find her brother's body. 

Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1 Quotes

Baker: The mayor says he knows you're busy and don't need to go to his meeting tonight.
Frank: Won't need or shouldn't?
Baker: I don't know.
Frank: If you did know?
Baker: I get the sense the Mayor is keeping police business at arm's length.

Danny: Looks like Madeline put up one hell of a fight.
Baez: She was 25 years old. When I was her age I was living in Alphabet City with a guy named Dario.

