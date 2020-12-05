Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 1

Did Frank pick a losing battle?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 1, he went head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas over protests against police brutality.

With everyone seemingly having different opinions, they had to come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Jamie and Joe worked together to find Danny and Baez when they went missing while searching for a killer.

Elsewhere, Eddie stepped up to help an abrasive woman find her brother's body.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.