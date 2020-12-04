Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 4

at .

What happened to Meredith?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4, Grey Sloan's finest fought to save her life.

Richard POA - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3

However, Meredith was confronted by another face from her past, leading to a stunning epiphany from our lead.

Meanwhile, Owen faced a medical diagnosis that challenged him more than he imagined.

Who did he operate on?

Elsewhere, Maggie got a not-so-subtle look into Winston's life.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Quotes

Mer: Excuse me, hello!
George: Mer?!
Mer: George?!
George: What are you doing here?!

Did you know there are murder hornets now?

Jo

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Photos

Tom Has COVID - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
Bailey Gives Advice - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
Jo and Jackson Hook Up - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
Grief and 007 - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
Talking in the Sand - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
George Returns - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4
