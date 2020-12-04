Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 4

What happened to Meredith?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4, Grey Sloan's finest fought to save her life.

However, Meredith was confronted by another face from her past, leading to a stunning epiphany from our lead.

Meanwhile, Owen faced a medical diagnosis that challenged him more than he imagined.

Who did he operate on?

Elsewhere, Maggie got a not-so-subtle look into Winston's life.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.